Forest Acres Police investigating deadly apartment shooting

The Forest Acres Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Sunday evening.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The Forest Acres Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Sunday evening.

Authorities say they were dispatched to Landing at Forest Acres apartments when a female resident called 911 at 10:45 p.m. reporting an unknown male entering her apartment. She shot him.

Upon arrival, officers found 28 year-old Davon Tyree Brockenbroughon on the floor inside the woman’s door, with no signs of life.

The resident and her child were unharmed at the apartment. The gun was recovered at the scene, say officials.

An autopsy concluded that Brockenbrough died of a single gunshot wound.

The investigation is still ongoing and more information will be available once released.