Jury selection underway in Murdaugh trial

Jury selection is now underway for the double murder trial of former low country Attorney Alex Murdaugh. The entire process is expected to take weeks.

Murdaugh has pleaded not guilty in the shooting deaths of his wife and son in June 2021.

Ahead of the trial, Alex Murdaugh’s legal team says they will stay quiet to preserve the integrity of the cast last night, releasing a statement saying, “We are fully prepared to challenge the state’s allegations and to demonstrate the weaknesses in the state’s case before a Colleton County Jury.”

They went on to say “Alex looks forward to this opportunity to clear his name of these heinous charges so that the Attorney General can finally begin looking for the actual killer or killers of Alex’s beloved wife and son.”

