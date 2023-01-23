Lexington traffic to be rerouted during marathon run on Jan. 28

Lexington County Sheriff's Department is notifying the public of a traffic alert for January 28, during Be the Buffalo 5K run/ walk marathon.
The event is estimated to have more than 150 runners participating. Deputies will be directing traffic.
Officials say Ball Park Rd. will be a one way road from August Hwy. side toward the Rawl Rd. side during the event.
