Midlands Literacy Council wins $4,500 grant from national group

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Literacy program Turning Pages SC, won a $4,500 grant from Morris J. & Betty Kaplun Foundation, a New York based group.

Turning Pages has helped adults learn how to read through one-on-one, free tutoring since 1968.

The council was chosen for the prize out of 150 grant proposals after a two month long application process.

In a statement, the foundation’s Vice President of Education David Connerty-Marin says, “Turning Pages SC stood out for the unique nature of their work, the impact our grant will have, and their deliberate and measured planning for both recovery from the pandemic and future expansion.”

Over 6,000 adults have learned to read through lessons with Turning Pages SC, say officials.

Learn more about Turning Pages at www.turningpagessc.org or email info@turningpagessc.org.