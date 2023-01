Ranked Choice Voting rally at State House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A group rallying for a different type of ballot during a runoff was at the State House today.

Ranked Choice Voting is an idea that representatives from Better Ballot South Carolina are pushing.

Organizers say Ranked Choice basically allows voters to rank candidates in order of preference.