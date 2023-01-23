State House lawmakers to revisit abortion ban

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— State House lawmakers say they plan on revisiting the abortion ban law this year.

This comes after the South Carolina Supreme Court ruled against the Fetal Heartbeat Law this month, saying it was a violation of a woman’s right to privacy.

The Heartbeat Law, which would have banned abortion after six weeks was passed by the State legislature in February 2021 but was challenged in court by Planned Parenthood.