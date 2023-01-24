Columbia Police: fatal shooting investigation underway
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred at 6320 N. Main St.
Officers say they responded to reports of an injured man who was found outside the premise.
Emergency personnel determined he suffered from a gunshot wound and was later declared deceased at the hospital.
If you have any information on this incident, contact Crimestoppers.