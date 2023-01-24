Jury selection continues in Colleton County

Today Judge Clifton Newman told those who were not excused from jury duty to return to court tomorrow.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Today Judge Clifton Newman told those who were not excused from jury duty to return to court tomorrow.

These potential jurors were narrowed down from four pools of people interviewed by the court. This afternoon, both the prosecution and defense went before the judge to discuss pre-trial motions.

For the defense, this means trying to exclude certain pieces of evidence, including blood spatter, firearm identification and Murdaugh’s past financial crimes.

ABC Columbia’s Alex Tejada is live in Collenton County this week with the latest.