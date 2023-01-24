Lexington County students accused of threatening classmates

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington County Sheriff’s Department announced two Carolina Springs Middle School students have been charged with making threats against students at their school.

Authorities say the students used an app to create a fake phone number to text threats to multiple students.

The students were released to the custody of their parents after being charged.

They are expected to appear in Lexington County Family Court at a later date.