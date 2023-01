COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police say a man is dead after an early morning shooting today.

Officers say they responded to the scene before 7 a.m. at 6320 North Main Street, where they found a man shot outside.

He was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

You could receive a cash reward for any tips leading to an arrest.