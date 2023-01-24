Richland Coroner identifies homicide victim from R&B’s Bar & Grill incident

The Richland County Coroner has released the name of the victim of a homicide.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Coroner has released the name of the victim of a homicide.

The incident occurred in the 100 block of Columbia Northeast Drive at R&B’s Bar & Grill around 3:10 a.m., on January 22.

Coroner Rutherford says the victim is identified as 38 year-old Patrick L. Johnson of Columbia.

The Richland County Sheriff Department continues to investigate the homicide.