Thousands of students, educators to march at school choice rally

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The largest school choice awareness rally in South Carolina history will be happening tomorrow, Jan. 25.

Beginning at 11:15 a.m., more than 1,500 students, parents, and educators will march from the USC Alumni Center to the steps of the SC Capitol to raise K—12 school choice awareness. The rally will begin at 11:45 a.m.

South Carolina Lt.Gov. Pamela Evette, State Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver, and other state representatives and senators will be in attendance.

The rally will feature remarks, band performances, and much more. Participants will travel from Aiken, Anderson, Beaufort, Belton, Charleston, James Island, Meggett, Myrtle Beach, North Charleston, and Orangeburg to attend.

Shaunette Parker, Outreach Director of My SC Education, says, “Usually, when you see thousands of people gather at the state capitol, it’s for a protest. This event is just the opposite: it’s a fun, enthusiastic, energetic, celebration designed to let even more families know about the choices available for their children’s education.”

Organizers hope that as a result of the event, additional parents from across the Palmetto State will discover and explore the education options available for their children.