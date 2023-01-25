Cayce Police searching for 21 year-old wanted for petit larceny

CAYCE, S.C. (WOLO)— The Cayce Police Department is searching for the location of 21 year-old Sedrick Evans after he was seen in a video taking money from a business’ register. He is charged with petit larceny.

Authorities say the incident occurred on November 18, 2021 at Love’s Truck Stop. Evans is a former employee of the business.

Evans is described as weighing 160 pounds, and standing at 5’09”.

If you have information, or know where he can be located, please call the Cayce Police Department at (803) 794-0456 or submit your tips through Crime Stoppers.