Fireflies to host annual job fair Feb. 18

The Columbia Fireflies is hosting a job fair at Segra Park on February 18 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The team is looking to fill 300 open positions for the 2023 baseball season.

The Fireflies will be hiring positions in the following departments:

  • Ballpark Operations
  • Food and Beverage
  • Ticketing
  • Marketing
  • Merchandise
  • Fan Engagement

Individuals who cannot attend the job fair can fill out the form online here.

For more information on the Fireflies upcoming 2023 season or events happening at Segra Park, visit ColumbiaFireflies.com.

