Gaffney man sentenced to 34 years after crushing officer with car

According to authorities, 41 year-old Cornelius Mayberry, of Gaffney, was sentenced to 34 years in federal prison after assaulting a law enforcement officer.

Mayberry was also charged with possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl.

37 year-old Brandy Scates was sentenced to 10 years for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Evidence presented to the court showed Scates conspired with Mayberry to distribute methamphetamine and was found carrying 196.8 grams of the drug on August 21, 2018.

Authorities say Homeland Security Investigations and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office found Mayberry’s illegal drugs, including three firearms and ammunition, after a sting operation conducted at a motel and at Mayberry’s home on May 2, 2018.

Mayberry was charged by the state and made bond, say officials.

Mayberry was apprehended again a few months later in August after a traffic stop that led to a struggle against the officer. The incident ended with Mayberry’s vehicle flipping onto the officer, crushing his legs.

Mayberry has remained in custody since April 4, 2019.

Scates was sentenced to 120 months in prison, to be followed by court-ordered supervision.

