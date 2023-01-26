Andrews man convicted of robbery, murder of postal carrier

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Authorities say Trevor Raekwon Seward, 25, of Andrews was convicted of robbing and murdering a postal carrier after a multi-day jury trial.

Evidence presented at trial shows Seward shot at mail carrier Irene Pressley with an AR-15 while she was driving down Senate Road in Andrews, SC after Seward did not receive two pounds of marijuana he was expecting.

Officials say Pressley placed a form in Seward’s mailbox stating that the recipient would have to claim the package at the post office, which led Seward to confronting Pressley. The shooting occurred an hour after she had left the form in his mailbox on Sept. 23, 2019.

After shooting Pressley’s vehicle, striking her multiple times, Seward got into her vehicle and drove three miles away, where he left the victim and her vehicle in a ditch. Seward searched through packages in the carrier’s vehicle, looking for his package or any other valuable items, say authorities.

The marijuana package was eventually found on Senate Road, where Pressley had been shot.

In addition to life in prison for the murder of Pressley, the Andrews, SC man also faces up to life imprisonment for the use of firearm in furtherance of Pressley’s murder; up to twenty years imprisonment for the robbery of Pressley; up to ten years for illegal possession of a firearm; and up to five years imprisonment for the marijuana conspiracy conviction.