DHEC: 6,500 new Covid cases reported in SC from Jan. 15-21

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— State health officials continue to urge everyone to take precautions against Covid.

New case numbers are out…From Jan. 15 until Jan. 21 DHEC reported more than 6,500 new cases, which is a decrease of more than 1,200 cases from the previous week.

Even though case numbers have gone down, DHEC is encouraging anyone who has not to get vaccinated.