Former Lexington probationary cadet charged in off-duty collision

Columbia Police have arrested a former Lexington County Sheriff's Department probationary cadet after an off-duty collision that critically wounded a 20 year-old man.

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia Police have arrested a former Lexington County Sheriff’s Department probationary cadet after an off-duty collision that critically injured a 20 year-old male.

Authorities charged 43 year-old Robert Barth Garofalo with Felony DUI following an incident that occurred on Jan. 15 after 9 p.m.

Garofalo allegedly drove off the road near the Broad River Road and Foxglove Lane intersection, over-corrected, and crossed the double yellow line. This led to the suspect colliding with the victim’s vehicle, say Police.

Columbia firefighters removed both subjects from their damaged vehicles and were transported to a local hospital.

The victim suffered a traumatic brain injury and significant wounds from the event. Garofalo was also injured.

Garofalo is currently housed at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.