Murdaugh trial begins with first responders’ testimonies

The Alex Murdaugh trial started at the Colleton County Courthouse at 9:30 a.m. this morning and all day we have heard testimony from first responders from the night Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were shot and killed.

Now that jury selection and opening statements are complete, today marked the first full day of trial for Alex Murdaugh.

The former low-country Attorney is accused of murdering his wife and son in the summer of 2021.

The state also presented the 911 call Alex Murdaugh made that night as well as body cam footage from responding officers on the scene.

According to Murdaugh, he had not been on the family’s islandton property when his wife and son were shot.

He claims to have been at his mother’s house and says he had not spoken to his wife and son for hours.

Colleton County Sheriff Office’s Daniel Greene testified that Alex Murdaugh told him the night of June 7 that he knew why Maggie and Paul could have been murdered.

Murdaugh speculated to law enforcement that he believed their deaths had something to do with the fatal boating accident Paul was involved in that resulted in the death of classmate Mallory Beach.

Greene also stated that he noticed multiple tire tracks in the driveway of the Murdaugh property, something he found odd since Alex Murdaugh claims to have only been responsible for one set of tracks.