Police body camera footage in death of Tyre Nichols to be released today

Tonight we are expecting newly released body cam footage that allegedly shows the beating death of 29 year-old Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop earlier this month.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Tonight we are expecting newly released body cam footage that allegedly shows the beating death of 29 year-old Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop earlier this month.

Federal authorities who have seen the video, calling it “appalling”, ensuring they are now preparing for any potential unrest nationwide tonight.

ABC’s Em Nguyen has the latest from Memphis.