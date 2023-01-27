Sen. Tim Scott host ‘National School Choice Week’

Image: Senator Tim Scott Press Shop

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — South Carolina Senator Tim Scott hosted his third National School Choice Week. During the rally that was held in the Capitol, Senator Scott was able to speak with students from 10 different Public Charter and Private schools.

Senator Scott discussed how important it is to get an education with will ultimately give them the power they need to succeed in whatever it is they choose to do after school.

Senator Scott who is the Congressional School Choice Caucus co-chair gave this message to students during the event.

“I’m excited about your future, because you are involved in what I believe is the greatest civil rights issue of our time and that is quality education. If we have quality education in every single zip code, America will be the bright star, the city on the hill, and we will live up to our highest potential,”

To celebrate School Choice Week Senator Scott spent last week visiting a school in Charleston along with newly elected South Carolina School Superintendent Ellen Weave, and also introduced a resolution to designate January 22 – January 28 as National School Choice Week.