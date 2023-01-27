SLED investigating officer involved shooting in Laurens County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— SLED agents are investigating an officer involved shooting that happened in Laurens County yesterday, Jan. 26 in the afternoon.

Laurens County deputies were in the process of serving multiple warrants connected to a grand larceny investigation when gunfire was exchanged between 42 year-old Reuben Virgil Greene Jr. and deputies, say officials. No one was shot.

Greene Jr. remained barricaded in a shed while SLED SWAT was called for assistance. The subject was removed from his barricaded position by a SLED K9.

This is the first officer involved shooting for the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office this year.

The subject was booked at the Laurens County Detention Center.