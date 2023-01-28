Donald Trump names SC Leadership team during visit to State House

Trump stage at SC State House

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Former President Donald Trump was on the campaign trail Saturday in Columbia.

Trump held an invite only event, inside the South Carolina State House, to announce his South Carolina leadership team.

This is Trump’s second public campaign event since announcing his bid for the 2024 Presidential campaign.

At Saturday’s rally Trump talked about the support from some state leaders and his campaigns plans for 2024.

He was joined by South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, Congressman Joe Wilson and Lt. Governor Pamela Evette, among others.

Trump told supporters at the event that he has huge rallies planned and his plan is to “Restore America.”

Trump touted South Carolina’s ‘First in the South’ primary saying “South Carolina picks Presidents.”

Trump announced his South Carolina leadership team, leading with South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster.

Also named to the team, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, Lt. Governor Pamela Evette, Congressman Joe Wilson, Congressman Russel Fry, and former Lt. Governor Andre Bauer. In addition, Congressman Will Timmons, and former U.S. Attorney Pete McCoy Jr.