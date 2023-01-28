Hunter’s Heroics Push Clemson Past Florida State, 82-81

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Clemson University men’s basketball

earned its 10th ACC win of the season over Florida State 82-81 on Saturday in dramatic fashion.

Chase Hunter (Atlanta, Ga./Westlake) caught an inbound pass from Ian Schieffelin (Loganville, Ga./Grayson) and nearly drove the length of the floor and delivered a game-winning 3-point play with four seconds left for the win.

The Tigers (18-4, 10-1 ACC) were led by Hunter, Hunter Tyson (Monroe, N.C./Piedmont) and PJ Hall (Spartanburg, S.C./Dorman).

Hunter’s career-high 26 points came on 7-for-12 shooting, including 10 made free throws. Tyson was Clemson’s catalyst in the first half, scoring 17 of his 27 points in the opening stanza. He drilled a career-high six threes and chipped in seven rebounds. Hall finished with a rugged 17 points and 10 boards and notched his third double-double of the season.

Clemson got out to a blazing start opening the game on a 16-2 run over the first 5:53 of the game. However, the Seminoles (7-15, 5-6 ACC) finished the first period on a 32-16 run and took the lead going into halftime.

The Tigers erased a seven-point second half deficit but would still trail by three with 25 seconds left. After Hall made two free throw attempts following a crucial Schieffelin offensive rebound, the Seminoles’ Matthew Cleveland made just one free throw setting up the Tigers’ final play.

With 8.5 seconds on the clock, Hunter’s heroics took over and he completed the winning play to give Clemson the victory.

Off the Tiger bench, RJ Godfrey (Suwanee, Ga./North Gwinnett) totaled eight points and four rebounds. Godfrey also added a career-high three blocks. Dillon Hunter (Atlanta, Ga./Westlake) earned his second consecutive start and added five rebounds and a team-leading five assists.

Clemson will return to the court on Tuesday, Jan. 31 when it travels to Boston College. The game is slated to tip at 7 p.m. and will air on ACCN.

Notes: Clemson improved to 18-4 with the win over Florida State … the Tigers improved to 10-1 in the ACC … with the win over Florida State, Clemson won its first game in Tallahassee since Feb. 4, 2015 … the win marked just the sixth time in the last 70 years in the ACC that Clemson has won four ACC road games in the same season … the record is five in 1986-87 … it’s the first time since 2006-07 that Clemson has won three one-point games in the same year … Hunter Tyson finished with 27 points – his fifth 20-point game of the season … Tyson’s 10 made field goals and six made threes were both career bests … Tyson now has 964 career points – just 36 shy of 1,000 … Tyson has also played in his 128th career game – just seven shy of breaking a school record … Chase Hunter set a new career-high with 26 points … Hunter has now totaled 20 points in four games this season … PJ Hall finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds … it marked Hall’s sixth career double-double and the third of the season … with both Chase Hunter and Dillon Hunter starting the game together, it marked the first time that brothers have started for Clemson since Dec. 20, 2009 vs. SC State (Tigers won 70-67 with both Trevor and Devin Booker starting).