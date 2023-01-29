Murder-suicide investigation; Lexington man kills wife and step-daughter
Lexington County Sheriff's Department says a woman and her daughter were shot by her husband at their home on Bliss Lane.
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – The Lexington County Coroner released the identity of the individuals who died during a domestic-related incident that happened at a home in Red Bank on Sunday afternoon.
Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says a woman and her daughter were shot by her husband at their home on Bliss Lane. According to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher, 55-year-old William Peter Busick of Lexington shot his wife, 48-year-old Chastity Lynne Busick and his step-daughter, 23-year-old Jasmine Alyse Bailey.
Investigators say Busick and Bailey were pronounced dead at the scene due to multiple gunshot wounds. Busick sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at an area hospital. There was also a minor in the house who is unharmed.
Investigators believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.