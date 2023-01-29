Murder-suicide investigation; Lexington man kills wife and step-daughter

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – The Lexington County Coroner released the identity of the individuals who died during a domestic-related incident that happened at a home in Red Bank on Sunday afternoon.

Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says a woman and her daughter were shot by her husband at their home on Bliss Lane. According to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher, 55-year-old William Peter Busick of Lexington shot his wife, 48-year-old Chastity Lynne Busick and his step-daughter, 23-year-old Jasmine Alyse Bailey.

Investigators say Busick and Bailey were pronounced dead at the scene due to multiple gunshot wounds. Busick sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at an area hospital. There was also a minor in the house who is unharmed.

“This family has a tough road ahead,” says Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon. “We’re still talking to family and neighbors in an effort to gather all the information.”

Investigators believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.