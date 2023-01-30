Data: Record number of sick Americans missed work in 2022

CNN— Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows a record number of Americans missed work last year because of illnesses.

According to the agency, almost 19 million absences were reported last year which equates to about one and half million sick Americans who missed work each month.

Also according to data, monthly absences haven’t fallen below one million since Nov. 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic began.

They packed at 3.6 million in Jan. 2022 when Covid-19 cases skyrocketed amid the first omicron wave.