DSS: SNAP emergency allotments to expire

South Carolinians receiving SNAP benefits are being reminded that emergency allotments are set to end tomorrow.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolinians receiving SNAP benefits are being reminded that emergency allotments are set to end tomorrow.

The extra monthly benefit payments were approved by the federal government in 2020 due to the pandemic, which gave all eligible households up to the maximum benefit based on the number of people living in the home.

Now starting February 1st, the Department of Social Services says more than 308,000 households in South Carolina will go back to receiving their regular benefit amount.

For more information, visit https://dss.sc.gov/assistance-programs/snap/