FDA: Blood donation policy to undergo changes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— It’s National Blood Donor month and a change could be coming that would allow more gay and bi-sexual men in monogamous relationships to donate blood.

The Food and Drug Administration has proposed a policy change.

Potential donors will be asked if they’ve had new or multiple sexual partners in the past three months. Those who say no will be allowed to donate.

Those who say yes will be asked follow-up questions.

The FDA says all blood banks will continue to test donations for HIV, Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C.

The proposed change is open for public comment for 60 days before it becomes final.