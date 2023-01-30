Lexington Police: Suspect in ski mask wanted for stolen credit card
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police Department is looking for an individual who used a stolen credit card to purchase a $500 Vanilla Gift Card while at a Walmart on Jan. 11.
The unidentified subject was wearing a ski mask. Officers say although the person’s face is obscured, the clothing they are wearing is unique and may be recognizable.
If you have any information about the identity of the individual, please contact Detective Tomaino at 803.358.7271 or mtomaino@lexsc.com.