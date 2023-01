Lexington traffic alert: I-20 W off ramp at SC6 closed tonight

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— A traffic alert has been issued by authorities in Lexington due to construction.

The I-20 W off ramp at SC6 will be closed tonight, Jan. 30 from 7:00 pm to 6:00 am.

Motorists using I-20 W from Exit 55A to SC6 will be directed to go I-20 W to Exit 51 at Longs Pond Rd.

They can enter I-20 E and return back to Exit 55.