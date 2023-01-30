Richland Library Main offering virtual health care clinics in February

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland Library Main is partnering with Cooperative Health to offer free virtual health care clinics for patients ages 18-64 every Thursday.

Customers will be able to access virtual health services on the third floor of Richland Library Main from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. by calling 803-722-1822. Primary care will be provided for non-urgent medical problems.

Organizers encourage individuals to make appointments, although they are not necessary.

Virtual care will also be available for customers in need of behavioral health counseling. The event will take place at 1431 Assembly St.

More information on the services can be found online at RichlandLibrary.com or coop erativehealth.org.