Saluda County: Vehicle crash fatality ruled a homicide

The Saluda County Coroner's Office has identified the victim involved in a motor vehicle accident as 26 year-old Alex K. Donaldson.

SALUDA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Saluda County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim involved in a motor vehicle crash as 26 year-old Alex K. Donaldson.

The Orangeburg resident died at the scene of the crash that occurred on May Branch Road in Saluda County on Friday, Jan. 20, say authorities.

An autopsy performed on Monday verified the victim died of a gunshot wound, says Coroner Keith Turner. The death was ruled a homicide.

The Coroner’s Office is working with the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office and SC Highway Patrol to fully investigate this death.