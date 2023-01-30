South Carolina to receive $20 million towards Broad River Electric project

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack announced South Carolina will be granted $20 million towards the Broad River Electric Cooperative, Inc. project.

The initiative aims to help rural utilities and cooperatives create more reliable, efficient, and affordable energy.

The funding is part of USDA’s $2.7 billion pledge to help 64 electric cooperatives and utilities modernize their electric grids and increase security.

In South Carolina:

• The Broad River Electric Cooperative, Inc., is receiving a $20 million loan to connect 2,600 consumers and build and improve 110 miles of line. This loan includes $2,692,694 in smart grid technologies. Broad River Electric is headquartered in Gaffney, South Carolina, and serves 23,206 consumers over 2,702 miles in Cherokee, Newberry, Spartanburg and Union counties in South Carolina as well as portions of Cleveland, Polk, Rutherford counties, in the State of North Carolina.

For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov/sc.