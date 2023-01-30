Traffic Alert: Columbiana Drive area closed due to cut gas line

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Fire Department says Columbiana Drive is closed to traffic at this hour due to a cut gas line.

The affected area includes the mall area to the intersection of Harbison Boulevard.

Authorities are encouraging drivers to seek alternate routes and avoid the area.

Dominion Energy is currently working to mitigate the issue, say officials.