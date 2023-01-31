Police body camera bill proposed by SC lawmakers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina lawmakers are discussing a proposed bill regarding police body cams.

The bill does not allow destroying or deleting data from the body camera footage with the intent to alter or influence the outcome a criminal action, a criminal investigation among others.

A 2015 law requires state and local officers to wear body cameras, but the public doesn’t not have access to the footage.

The proposed bill would allow a jury to infer negligence when an officer fails to turn on their camera.