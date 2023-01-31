Midlands Tech and Clemson University announce new partnership

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Midlands Technical College and Clemson University signed a partnership agreement. The agreement allows Midlands Tech students who are taking architecture classes to transfer to Clemson’s architecture program with advance standing and without losing any credits.

“It’s huge because Clemson is a massive school and its very prestigious. If you go the other side of the country they know what Clemson is so it has a lot of weight. Previously it was hard to make sure all of your credits, all of the work that you did carries over which is really nice that they’re smoothing that process and making it easier,” says Mildlands Tech student Cameron Andrews.

Jared Moore is an architect and owner of Creative Founders Design Studio. He attended Midlands Tech and Clemson University years ago. He says this path was not available forcing him to figure it out on his own.

“When I got accepted to Clemson I was actually told at orientation I was going to lose a lot of my credits so I think having an establish relationship like this allows students to keep a lot of their hard earned time they spent here at tech and keep a lot of those credits if they move to Clemson which should save a lot of time which means you save money,” says Moore.

Midlands Tech’s President Ronald Rhames says with this new agreement all credits will transfer. He say the partnership makes sense considering Clemson is the only architecture school in the state and Midlands Tech has an associate in arts architecture program.

“It’s not only going to help bring more students to MTC and ultimately to Clemson. It’s going to bring a variety of folks to the college. I’m expecting to see more females come in to the program, more African Americans, and more people from under represented groups,” says Rhames.