Murdaugh Trial Day 7: Jury hears new testimonies, theory on murders

New details came to light this week in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial.

Testimony continues today after Murdaugh’s defense attorneys suggested a new theory in the cast Monday that there could have been two shooters in the killings.

SLED agent Jeff Croft took the stand Monday, walking the jury through a series of missed calls and text messages to Paul Murdaugh the night of the murders.

Croft’s testimony included the many weapons found on the Murdaugh property. Some of those weapons were the same kind that killed the Murdaughs.

A new interview released yesterday also reveals Alex Murdaugh speaking with investigators days after the murders about what he was doing that night. What he said is now raising questions.

Prosecutors are also saying that Murdaugh’s cell phone puts him on the property at the time of the murders.

Testimony resumed this morning at 9:30 a.m. as the defense now cross-examines Agent Croft.

