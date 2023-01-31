Pet of the Week: Kelly

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- Meet Kelly! This 12-week-old Staffordshire-Terrier mix is looking for her ‘furever’ home through Pawmetto Lifeline.

Kelly is a rambunctious, playful pup, and still has a lot of that cute puppy energy and puppy breath! Shelter staff says she plays well with her siblings, and is currently in a foster home. She he would do best in a home that is able to give her a lot of exercise and play time.

Pawmetto Lifeline is holding an adoption event next month to help clear their kennels. Their ‘Mardi Paw’ event will be held on February 11th on site at their shelter on Bower Parkway.

If you’d like to adopt Kelly, she will still need to be spayed before bringing her home. Just fill out an application to be approved for adoption on their website here.