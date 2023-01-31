Rate Payer Protection Act passes in SC State House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina State House lawmakers have passed a bill designed to protect whistle-blowers at utility companies in the state.

Today lawmakers passed the Rate Payer Protection Act, which prohibits a public utility from taking action against an employee who reports wrongdoing.

In 2017 investigators say SCE&G lied to its customers regarding the progress and functionality of a nuclear power facility in Fairfield County costing thousands their jobs and customers more than $2 billion.

The Rate Payer Protection Act now heads to the Senate.