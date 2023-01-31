SLED agents investigating officer involved shooting in Horry County

SLED agents say they are investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred late Sunday evening and lasted into Monday morning in Horry County.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— SLED agents say they are investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred late Sunday evening and lasted into Monday morning in Horry County.

Officers responded to a call reporting a disorderly tenant at a hotel in Myrtle Beach.

A man inside a room fired a gun multiple times when they arrived, say authorities, injuring one officer. The man then barricaded himself in the room.

The officer has been discharged from the hospital after they suffered a non-life-threatening fragment wound to the head.

The Horry County Police Department SWAT team responded to the scene hours later and there was an exchange of gunfire.

The barricaded man, who was later identified as 39 year-old Hendrix Herschel Washington, died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.