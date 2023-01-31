Spring Valley High students dismissed after bomb threat investigation

RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County School District Two says student drivers are being dismissed from Spring Valley High School this morning due to a bomb threat investigation.

The district says parents can pick up students from the stadium and need to bring proper identification with them.

Richland County deputies say they responded to the threatening email after 8 this morning. The email was sent to Spring Valley staff from a student account, say school officials.

Students were evacuated as a precaution, but law enforcement and District security do not believe the threat is credible.

This incident remains under investigation.

