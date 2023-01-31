Utah’s Temperature Dropped to 62 Degrees Below Zero!

On Monday, the temperature in Peter Sinks Utah dropped to 62 degrees below zero. And it might surprise you to know that this is not the coldest it’s ever reached there or even in the lower 48. The coldest it’s gotten in Peter Sinks is -69°. The coldest temperature ever recorded in the lower 48 was in Rogers Pass, Montana, where on Jan. 20, 1954 it dropped to -70°! So why is it so cold in Peter Sinks Utah? You can read all about it here: https://ksltv.com/519723/peter-sinks-reaches-62-monday-why-does-utah-have-such-a-cold-spot/