Bed Bath & Beyond announces 87 additional closures nationwide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Bed Bath & Beyond has announced its closing 87 more stores nationwide.

This adds to the 150 closures the retailer announced last August.

The new closures include five buy-buy-baby locations and all 49 remaining Harmon Face Value stores, which sold cosmetics.

Last week, the company warned it received a notice of default from its lender, JP Morgan Chase.