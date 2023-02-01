Benedict College celebrates Black History Month 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Benedict College is set to host a two-day symposium on guns, violence, and resilience in observance of Black History Month.

The initiative welcomes students and the community to come together and examine solutions to gun violence and crime.

Student presenters include students majoring in Criminal Justice Administration, Social Work, Computer Engineering, Mass Communication, and English.

Professional presenters include a psychology specialist, a street survivor of the Criminal Justice System, and a mother of a gun-violence victim.

The full schedule is listed:

February 14 (11:00 am- Swinton Campus Center Ballrooms)

Student Presenters:

Mr. Nasir Randolph – Social Work

Mr. Teslim Dawodu – Computer Engineering

Ms. Keishay Swygert – English

Mr. Darranique Stuart – Criminal Justice Administration

Mr. Ja’Reese Moore – Mass Communication

February 21

Professional Presenters:

Ms. Saleemah Graham-Fleming – Community Activist and Mother of a Victim

Ms. Valeria Reese -Psychology Specialist

Mr. Colin Quashie – Artist

Mr. Baron Lewis – Street Survivor of the Criminal Justice System

February 21, 2023 (Fine Arts Art Gallery- 6:00 pm)

The Dr. Ruby W. Watts Creative-Writing and Spoken-Word Performance Competition

The Dr. Ruby W. Watts Creative-Writing and Spoken-Word Performance

Competition is a literary-expression platform allowing writers and performers to engage in the analysis and critique of gun violence and to arrive at solutions to resolve it. Various forms of literary expressions depict the crime and violence that

traumatize many African Americans in South Carolina and throughout America. Dr. Ruby W. Watts provided 55 years of service to Benedict College as Department Chair, Division Chair, Dean, Vice President for Academic Affairs, Interim President (twice), and Executive Vice President.

February 21, 2023 (Fine Arts Art Gallery – 6:00 pm)

“Race, Crime and Gun Violence: An Exhibition Encouraging Conversation, Action Plans, and Solutions”

The physical and psychological trauma of crime, violence, and incarceration of African Americans in South Carolina and throughout the United States is a metastasizing cancer. This exhibition, titled “Race, Crime and Gun Violence” is a

platform for participants to address historical, personal, and political issues-“visually.” The outcome of this exhibition that invites community participation forces the artist and viewer to think about root causes and ways to combat injustice.

February 21, 2023 (7:00 pm-Little Theater Listervelt Middleton Lecture Series)

Attorney Gloria J. Browne-Marshall

John Jay College of Criminal Justice

“She Took Justice: What are you Fighting For?”

The Kemetic Institute for Health and Human Development in Partnership with Catalyst Mbongi present Attorney Gloria J. Browne-Marshall, a Fall 2022 Resident Fellow at the Institute of Politics at the Harvard Kennedy School. She is an activist

and civil rights attorney who has also taught in the Africana Studies Program at Vassar College. Her book “She Took Justice: The Black Woman, Law, and Power” is about The Black Women’s journey from Queen Nzingha to today’s activists.

February 24, 2023 (1:30 pm –Swinton Campus Center Ballrooms B and C)

“I Fear For My Life: Kemba Smith Tells Her Story from Incarceration to Redemption.”

Ms. Smith endured a turbulent four-year relationship with a drug dealer, attended Hampton University, was sentenced to 24.5 years and served 6.5 years in federal prison. Her case brought attention to lengthy sentences for first-time, non-violent drug offenders.

February 28, 2023 (11:00 am- Swinton Campus Center)

Induction of Scholars into the Benedict College Honors Program High achieving scholars, who meet the academic, service, presentation, and leadership requirements will be inducted into the Honors Program. This ceremony continues the great tradition of expanding the Black Intelligentsia at HBCUs and furthering the cause of equity, education, and empowerment.