Columbia Police: 70 year-old victim in Garner’s Ferry hit-and-run collision

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Police says a hit-and-run collision that happened at the 7500 block of Garner’s Ferry Road last night, Jan. 31, led to the death of a 70 year-old male.

The victim was using the crosswalk at the time of the incident when a vehicle struck him causing fatal injuries, say authorities.

The Traffice Safety Unit continues to investigate and determine if cameras captured the incident.

If you have any information on this case, contact Crimestoppers.