Columbia Police: 70 year-old victim in Garner’s Ferry hit-and-run collision

The Columbia Police says a hit-and-run collision that happened at the 7500 block of Garner's Ferry Road last night, Jan. 31, led to the death of a 70 year-old male.
Jessica Mejia,
Fn5d Eexkaubkrj
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Police says a hit-and-run collision that happened at the 7500 block of Garner’s Ferry Road last night, Jan. 31, led to the death of a 70 year-old male.
The victim was using the crosswalk at the time of the incident when a vehicle struck him causing fatal injuries, say authorities.
The Traffice Safety Unit continues to investigate and determine if cameras captured the incident.
If you have any information on this case, contact Crimestoppers.
Fn5gtsyxeaaugp6
Categories: Local News, News
Tags: , ,

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts