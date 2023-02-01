Drink Small’s 90th birthday celebration kicks off Saturday at SC State Museum!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – You can join the party to celebrate South Carolina blues legend Drink Small’s 90th birthday this Saturday!

Curtis spoke with David Dickson of the South Carolina State Museum and Mark Rapp, Executive Director of the ColaJazz Foundation about how you can help celebrate his legendary and impactful career.

The State Museum is honoring him with Drink Small and SC Blues Day from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with a special mini-exhibition of Drink Small instruments and career memorabilia, a kids craft activity & a birthday cake cutting at 4:30.

The sold-out concert starts at 5 p.m., with Drink Small rocking the crowd along with fellow blues legend Mac Arnold.

For more information on the event, visit SC State Museum’s website.