FBI searching for drug trafficking suspects with SC ties

The FBI is looking for two men with South Carolina ties who are connected to a large drug trafficking operation in Georgia.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The FBI is looking for two men with South Carolina ties who are connected to a large drug trafficking operation in Georgia.

David Young and Michael Provenzano are both charged with drug trafficking conspiracy.

Investigators say they have charged 76 suspects during Operation Ghost Busted, a massive drug trafficking investigation that’s tied to the ghost face gangsters criminal street gang.

The FBI says at least three drug related deaths are allegedly connected to the gang.

If you know where they may be located, call 911.