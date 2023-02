Fentanyl trafficking bill passes State House

A bill targeting Fentanyl sales in SC is advancing in the State House.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A bill targeting Fentanyl sales in SC is advancing in the State House.

Today the House passed a measure that makes trafficking Fentanyl a crime.

According to DHEC, Fentanyl is largely responsible for a more than 50% increase in drug overdoses in SC between 2019 and 2020.

The measure now heads to the Senate.