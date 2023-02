Richland One hosts stem showcase

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — Richland One students held their sixth annual Stem Showcase.

The event was held at the Heyward Career Center where students presented science based projects. The work was submitted by schools based on the level science fair results, and staff recommendations.

One consultant says this event will expose students to stem fields they normally would not be exposed to.

Winners received certificates and a stem related swag bag.