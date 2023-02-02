Manmade Gourmet: Acting a fool with the Village Idiot

Tyler Ryan learned the secrets of tossing dough and making pie from Village Idiot's Brian Glenn

COLUMBIA SC (SC) – There is nothing like a pizza pie to bring people together, and for years, the Village Idiot has been one of the pizza staples in Columbia. Village Idiot’s Founder Brian Glenn joined The Manmade Gourmet, Tyler Ryan to talk about tossing dough and our love of all things pie on a Tasty Tuesday.

Glenn also shared two fan favorites:

• The Godfather Pizza: Housemade pizza sauce, whole milk mozzarella, Italian sausage, green peppers, red onions.

• Bufffalo Chicken Pizza: buffalo sauce base, whole milk mozzarella, grilled chicken a ranch swirl.

Glenn also offers this tip when you are making your own pizza twist at home: “When stretching your dough at home always stay to the outside edges,” he says, “The middle can tend to get overstretched and too thin or cause holes in your dough.”

The Village Idiot is one of the many local restaurants taking part of the week-long food frenzy, The Columbia Food and Wine Festival. You can learn details HERE.

